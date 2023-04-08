StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.40 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Further Reading

