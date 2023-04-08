StockNews.com Upgrades Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Emeren Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SOL stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.50 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Emeren Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emeren Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Emeren Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emeren Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emeren Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Emeren Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

