StockNews.com Upgrades Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of SOL stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.50 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
