StockNews.com Upgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to “Buy”

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Gravity Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $456.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. Gravity has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

Get Gravity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gravity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 374.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 98.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.