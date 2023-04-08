StockNews.com Upgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to “Buy”

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Gravity Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $456.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. Gravity has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 374.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 98.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

(Get Rating)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.