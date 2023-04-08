Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $2,194,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS XBOC opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

