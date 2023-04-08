Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after acquiring an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

