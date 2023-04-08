Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

WM stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.