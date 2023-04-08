Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

