Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 98,589 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5,759.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUSB stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

