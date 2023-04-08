Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPSC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 222.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

