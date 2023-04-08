Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 127,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

