Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $876,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $42,768,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 129,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

