Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $897,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,771 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 227,805 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 678,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 153,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

