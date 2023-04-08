Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $899,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

