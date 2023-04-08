Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Target stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

