Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $123.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46. The stock has a market cap of $529.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

