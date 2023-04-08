Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $946,000 in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 323.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

