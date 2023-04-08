Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.31.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

