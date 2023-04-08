Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $112.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $120.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

