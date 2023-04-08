Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 308 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $519.97 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

