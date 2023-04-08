Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 752 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Client First Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.56.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

