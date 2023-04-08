Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 776 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

