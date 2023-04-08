Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,874,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 124,132 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QID opened at $17.92 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.