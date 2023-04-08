Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 896,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after buying an additional 116,539 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:BUFR opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $842.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

