Strs Ohio Buys 62,495 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,495 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
