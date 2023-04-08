Strs Ohio Buys 62,495 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,495 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

ELS stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

