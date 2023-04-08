Strs Ohio Buys 80,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

