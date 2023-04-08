Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Doximity were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Performance

Doximity stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.84. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

