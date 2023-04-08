Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $433.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.