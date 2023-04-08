Strs Ohio Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,594,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of CPT opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $174.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.