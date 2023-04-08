Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,047 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of First Solar worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,687,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $204.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.53. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $219.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

