Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of United Airlines worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in United Airlines by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UAL opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

