Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 1,631.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $298.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.35. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

