Strs Ohio Purchases 80,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,389.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

