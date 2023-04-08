Strs Ohio Sells 7,863 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 29,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $47,155,276. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

