Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $156.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.43. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.