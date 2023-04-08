Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 1,459 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $452.62. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.