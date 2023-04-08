Successful Portfolios LLC Invests $212,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,940,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

