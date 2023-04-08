Successful Portfolios LLC Invests $214,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $157.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

