Successful Portfolios LLC Invests $258,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $520.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $553.06.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.63.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.