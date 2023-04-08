Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64,152 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

