Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 482 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

