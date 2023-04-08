Successful Portfolios LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

