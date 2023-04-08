Successful Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,982,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after purchasing an additional 134,822 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXF opened at $136.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $164.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

