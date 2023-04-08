Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 332 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

