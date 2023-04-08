Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 116 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

