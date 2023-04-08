Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after buying an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after buying an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after buying an additional 236,007 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $141.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

