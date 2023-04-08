Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 374,391 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,943.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 371,085 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STT opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

