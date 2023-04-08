Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

