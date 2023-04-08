Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.74 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $232.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

