Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.86 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

