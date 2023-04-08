Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 16,402 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 551,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 317,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

WBD stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

